Win This Fight Appoints Experienced FinTech Entrepreneur As CEO To Confront Money Laundering--the Root Cause Of Human Trafficking Worldwide

Jaspreet Randhawa Set to Employ Decades of FinTech Savvy and Knowledge to Take on Human Trafficking While Reintegrating Victims into the Workforce

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Win This Fight , an end-to-end approach to eliminating human trafficking, rooted in financial technology (fintech) innovation and victim reintegration, announced today that Jaspreet Randhawa has been hired as Chief Executive Officer. Jaspreet will spearhead Win This Fight's strategic fintech approach that applies technology to combat the financial corruption that funds human trafficking, while seeking to employ survivors, incentivizing them not to return to their traffickers.

Jaspreet, operating out of New York City and Washington, DC, will report to the board of directors for Win This Fight, with the responsibility for creating and executing Win This Fight's global strategy, managing the overall operations and resources of the organization. Win This Fight is focused on dismantling the root financial system of human trafficking and helping people who have been trafficked through training for new life and job skills, a sense of purpose and employment, and a support network.

"An unconventional thinker, Jaspreet's innovative mindset helped us build an ingenious strategy to have a fighting chance to address this human scourge," said Mitzi Perdue, Founder and Chair of Win This Fight. "Jaspreet's experience in financial services and technology combined with her global upbringing and lifestyle enables her unique perspective on every situation."

Jaspreet Randhawa has operated in multiple senior roles for successful financial technology companies, leading and managing the organizations from feasibility analysis and strategy design to execution and final implementation. Most recently, Jaspreet founded ResourceVerified, a global fintech software platform for anti-money laundering (AML) due diligence.

"There are few career opportunities that allow a fintech entrepreneur to employ their knowledge of AML to fight against the evil and destructive force that is human trafficking, and the financial corruption that fuels it - this may be my most important role to date," said Jaspreet Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer, Win This Fight. "The team, including the passionately engaged board, will employ our varied skill sets, unique backgrounds and circles of influence to build Win This Fight into an extremely powerful organization with the potential to stamp out the finances of human trafficking."

Jaspreet has more than 20 years of executive-level experience in the global financial services technology industry, familiar with leveraging multiple technologies and their applications to solve business problems. With a BSc, BMC, PLD and MBA earned at Durham University in England and Harvard Business School in the U.S., Jaspreet brings a high level of education and experience to the role.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer for the cause, visit www.WinThisFight.org .

About Win This Fight:Win This Fight is a non-profit organization created to help combat and help eradicate Human Trafficking. Human trafficking is a global, complex and heartbreaking issue. According to the US Department of Defense, human trafficking is the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal enterprise globally. It is also estimated to be the most profitable crime in the world. The Global Slavery Index estimates that there are over 40 million people enslaved worldwide, and that slavery is present, in some form, in 167 countries.

We are responding to this challenge by adopting a Preventative Approach. Reliance on technology and identifying the source/flow of money have been two key avenues that law enforcement has relied on consistently to track down criminals. Win This Fight is taking the same approach on a global scale by:

Leveraging technology to train and employ the survivors, preventing them from returning to their trafficker.

Launching an anti-money laundering due-diligence solution at a global utility-scale.

