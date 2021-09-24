Win This Fight Appoints Board Director And Asia Chair To Ramp-Up The Fight Against Human Trafficking Worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Win This Fight , an end-to-end approach to help eliminate human trafficking, rooted in financial technology (fintech) innovation and victim reintegration, announced today that Peter Golovsky has been appointed to the Board and Asia Chair to assist with the strategic development of Win This Fight and contribute to the execution of the organization's global strategy.

Peter will work across Asia and the Middle East, with responsibility for the international development and deployment of Win This Fight's global strategy, with a focus on establishing a pan Asian Advisory Board with representation from priority markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Philippines, India and the UAE. Other priorities include the "leadership of key strategic partnerships for Win This Fight focused on fundraising from major financial institutions, family offices and foundations and leveraging government and local industry support in key markets across Asia," explained Mitzi Perdue, Founder and Chair of Win This Fight.

"Peter's appointment drives Win This Fight's mission worldwide, particularly with his strategic influence, financial and philanthropic acumen, experience with regional governance and as an advisor to many of the largest Asian families and family offices," said Jaspreet Randhawa, CEO of Win This Fight. "Peter is incredibly well connected amongst the most powerful Asian, Middle Eastern and Australian families, and we look forward to seeing how they can join with us, to Win This Fight and disrupt the money flows, address the root causes of human trafficking and provide trafficked survivors with an income and new purpose in life."

With more than 25 years of experience as a senior global financial services executive and advisor for many major Asian families and family offices, Peter has helped establish strategic programs with a special emphasis on philanthropy, charitable giving and creating a family legacy. A well-connected individual, his strategic appointment indicates that Win This Fight is seeking to recruit support from significant and influential regional families, family offices and organizations to combat the issues of human trafficking and create a lasting legacy with purpose and impact.

"Being able to intervene and stop the money flow of traffickers is a global issue that needs to be collectively addressed - our approach is about disrupting the profit motive of traffickers and with the support of the right people, we can Win This Fight," said Peter Golovsky, Asia Chair, Win This Fight. "This opportunity presents a key moment for families and family offices to be reflecting on their philanthropic goals and seeking opportunities to create a lasting legacy, not only for their families but for the victims of human trafficking and the regions and communities they live in."

Peter earned a BComm in Accounting and Finance from the University of New South Wales, Australia and an MComm in Accounting and Business Management from Macquarie University, Australia, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants - Australia.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer for the cause, visit www.WinThisFight.org .

About Win This Fight:Win This Fight is a non-profit organization created to help combat and help eradicate Human Trafficking. Human trafficking is a global, complex and heartbreaking issue. According to the US Department of Defense, human trafficking is the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal enterprise globally. It is also estimated to be the most profitable crime in the world. The Global Slavery Index estimates that there are over 40 million people enslaved worldwide, and that slavery is present, in some form, in 167 countries.

We are responding to this challenge by adopting a Preventative Approach. Reliance on technology and identifying the source/flow of money have been two key avenues that law enforcement has relied on consistently to track down criminals. Win This Fight is taking the same approach on a global scale by:

Leveraging technology to train and employ the survivors, preventing them from returning to their trafficker.

Launching an anti-money laundering due-diligence solution at a global scale

