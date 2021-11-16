Win The Trip Of A Lifetime To Space With Leading Crypto Exchange Huobi Global

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive, once in a lifetime campaign that will be out of this world.

For Huobi Global's 8th Anniversary Grand Draw, one lucky Huobi Global user will win a highly coveted seat on a spacecraft (operated by an independent space travel company) that will launch them into space, to venture where few have gone before. This unique prize is valued at over half a million dollars and is the first of its kind for a cryptocurrency company.

Following a period of rigorous training and health checks, the winner will blast off into Earth's outer atmosphere and experience spectacular views of the world, while enjoying the sensation of zero gravity.

In addition to the trip to space, Huobi Global will give away millions of dollars in prizes through a series of engaging online promotions . The theme of the company's 8th anniversary celebrations is "Infinity" as this reflects Huobi's broader commitment to make finance accessible to everyone.

Space Flight - Grand Draw Details:

The grand draw is open to all new and existing Huobi Global users from Tuesday, 16 November 2021 at 8:00 PM (UTC+8) to Thursday, 16 December 2021 at 8:00 PM (UTC+8).

at 8:00 PM (UTC+8) to Thursday, at 8:00 PM (UTC+8). All Huobi Global users who pass the required KYC verification processes can participate by submitting their name, e-mail addresses and Huobi ID number here . Non-users will be automatically prompted to register for an account. Alternatively, they can also register for an account by downloading the Huobi Global app on the Android or Apple app stores.

. Non-users will be automatically prompted to register for an account. Alternatively, they can also register for an account by downloading the Huobi Global app on the Android or Apple app stores. Every entrant will be given a numbered virtual space ticket and once the campaign closes, one lucky user will be selected at random. The winner will be announced on Huobi's official Twitter account on 30 December 2021 , and notified through e-mail.

The winner will undergo robust background and physical health checks, as well as undertake a training program. During this time, Huobi will cover all related travel, visa and preparation costs, in addition to a stipend to cover living costs. Further details regarding the space flight will be revealed once a winner has been selected and notified.

The exclusive space trip campaign reflects Huobi's vision to make finance accessible and inclusive for all, while harnessing its core 8th anniversary theme 'Infinity'. The theme was chosen to reflect the boundlessness in time, imagination and possibilities that the blockchain industry offers.

Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group said, "We are excited to kick off this global campaign. Space exploration technology is growing by leaps and bounds, and we want to give one lucky person the opportunity of a lifetime. We believe that the concept of space is in line with our global vision of giving everyone the opportunity to access the impossible."

In addition to the grand draw, Huobi Global is launching a series of online promotions that will see millions of dollars being given away.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.

