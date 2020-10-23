Win A Record Deal With RuffNation Records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RuffNation Records has teamed up with AllHipHop and the Artificial Intelligence-powered KR38R app, for a contest where the winner scores a record deal.

RuffNation Records, known for discovering major Hip Hop artists including Nas, Cypress Hill, Kriss Kross, The Fugees, and Ms. Lauryn Hill teamed up with hip hop news network, AllHipHop, to launch The ALLHIPHOP KR38R Challenge. featuring beats of KR38R, the first Artificial Intelligence powered music app.

"The KR38R app by design is the ultimate A&R tool for new artist discovery," said Chris Schwartz, RuffNation CEO. "The beats created by KR38R AI are the real deal. This APP is a game-changer for any new artist. We're aiming for the first AI written hip hop hit."

Starting this October 24th every two weeks contestants will perform and record a song from a different subgenre of hip hop and one artist will advance to the finals. On December 12 the five semi-finalists enter the last round with the Grand Prize Winner announced on January 2nd, 2021.

CONTEST ENTRY DETAILS:

Install the KR38R appMake a mix of the AllHipHop Challenge BeatShoot a 3 camera Music VideoUpload it to enter the AHH KR38R Challenge

Grand Prize Record Deal worth $50,000.00

40 Hours of Studio Time (*Pandemic Provision- Home Studio) Video ShootPhoto ShootOriginal KR38R BeatProducerTV spot on KR38R Jam (Interview & Live performance)National Promotion Campaign

About KR38RFounded in 2019, KR38R AI, Inc. is a division DigiTrax Entertainment, Inc. an artificial intelligence (AI) music technology (MusicTech) company. The company holds 7 patents in Artificial Intelligence. Its KR38R Platform is an integrated suite of product lines that provide unparalleled architectural variability in product innovation, allowing KR38R products and services to be derived from a shared set of assets and frameworks. Its KR38R APP allows users to mix AI created beats, shoot multi-track videos, share and discover new music.

About RuffNationRecords/Ruffhouse RecordsPreviously Ruffhouse Records, RuffNation Records is an American record label that launched in 2020 with artists Schooly D and Cypress Hill. Ruffhouse Records was founded in 1989 by Chris Schwartz and Joe Nicolo as a joint venture with Columbia Records.. The Ruffhouse artist roster at the time of its original closing included The Fugees, Cypress Hill, Kris Kross, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Leela James. Ruffhouse sold more than 120 million records worldwide, generating over a billion dollars in sales and a multitude of Grammy Awards.

About AllHipHopAllHipHop is a valuable resource for hip-hop on the internet, featuring daily news, interviews, reviews, multimedia, a fast-growing community, and other interesting content. AllHipHop was founded and launched in 1998 by CEO's Grouchy Greg Watkins and Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur.

