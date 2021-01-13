WiMi Obtains Patent For New 3D Holographic Pulse Laser Processing Device To Further Advance The Application Of Holographic Technology In EV Autonomous Driving And Other EV Areas

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram AR Technology provider in China, today announced that it has obtained a patent (the "Patent") for a three-dimensional ("3D") holographic pulse laser processing device for optical holography use (the "New Device"). The Patent is a result of WiMi's independent research and development and will allow the Company to further improve its intellectual property protection system. By unleashing the strengths of its proprietary intellectual property resources and enhancing its innovation mechanisms, WiMi continues to enhance its core competitive advantages to fortify its leadership in the development of new technologies.

The Patent is related to the technical field of holographic pulse laser processing devices and, in particular, pulse laser processing devices for 3D optical holography use.

3D optical holography pulse laser processing devices will be widely used in the fields of autonomous driving, medical imaging, unmanned flight, holographic spectrometers, and more. Currently in the market, a holographic pulse laser processing device includes a pulse laser processor shell (the "Shell") with an opening on one side, a laser device which is bonded to the bottom inner wall of the Shell, and a display device which is installed on the top of the Shell. On the inner wall of one side of the Shell, there is a through hole in which a transparent protective board is bonded. There is also a focal lens bonded to the bottom inner wall of the Shell. To present the holographic data, the laser passes through the focal lens and transparent protective board, reaches the object, and then sends a command to the actuator through a deep neural network control.

With the rapid development of the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, it is expected that pulse laser holography applications will play an increasingly important role in the collection and presentation of holographic data. For example, during the autonomous driving processes of EVs, the distance between the focus lens and laser must be adjusted quickly and accurately. When an object becomes farther from or closer to the focal lens, the laser passes through the focal lens and transparent protective board to reach the object. By evaluating the differences in reflections between different sized objects, WiMi's New Device is capable of collecting and displaying clear holographic images.

WiMi has developed the New Device to solve the problems of holographic data collection and holographic data presentation for EVs in the future.

With the rapid development of the EV industry, the demand for automotive holographic AR navigation, holographic AR car windows, holographic AR rearview mirrors, and holographic AR vehicle communication devices has increased significantly. In line with the explosive demand for EV holographic applications, WiMi plans to develop EV holographic equipment, EV holographic chips, and EV holographic software to better meet this growing demand. WiMi is committed to integrated holographic software and hardware solutions and will continue to develop and apply for more holographic AR patents that are suitable for the EV industry going forward.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (WIMI) - Get Report, whose commercial operations began in 2015, operates an integrated holographic AR application platform in China and has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. Its extensive portfolio includes 4,654 AR holographic contents. The company has also achieved a speed of image processing that is 80 percent faster than the industry average. While most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, WiMi collects 500 to 550 data blocks.

