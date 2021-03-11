WiMi Hologram Cloud Announces Partnership With China Telecom ICartoons

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider in China, today announced its partnership with China Telecom iCartoons. Under the partnership, the Company will provide holographic virtual social media, live streaming, education, and other holographic virtual solutions to the online platform for original comic content operated by China Telecom iCartoons. By interfacing both parties' systems, the partnership will enable both companies to develop virtual user inquiries, order placement, and payment process services for China Telecom iCartoons' proprietary content for its users nationwide.

China Telecom is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in China and has been named as one of named as a Fortune Global 500 company for many years in a row. China Telecom provides integrated information services, including landline telephone, cell phone, and satellite communication services, as well as Internet access and related applications. As of December 2019, China Telecom had 110 million landline telephone subscribers, 335 million cell phone subscribers, 150 million broadband subscribers, a total asset of RMB710.96 billion, and more than 400,000 employees. iCartoons is a diversified, omni-channel, cross-platform animation platform, and a pioneer in entering the animation industry from telecommunications.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has an extensive library of proprietary holographic content, and its content formats range from 3D models to holographic virtual products. The Company has a total of 4,654 proprietary holographic content materials that the Company can integrate into its holographic AR products and solutions. These proprietary holographic content materials cover a wide range of categories including holographic animation, virtual live streaming, virtual idols and virtual social interactions. Among them, 2,961 of these holographic IPs are used for virtual education, 851 holographic IPs are used for virtual tourism, 739 holographic IPs are used for virtual arts and entertainment, and 103 holographic IPs are used for virtual science. In addition, the Company has further extended its virtual content library by obtaining copyrighted IP content licensed from third parties. Through collaborations with various content owners, including brands, filmmakers, and agencies, the Company is able to transform high-quality proprietary content into holographic virtual products, which serves to enhance the operating systems of WiMi Hologram Cloud's ecosystem. The Company plans to provide the aforementioned holographic virtual products with its own IP rights to iCartoons. In addition, by interfacing with iCartoons system, WiMi Hologram Cloud will also develop its holographic virtual services for China Telecom iCartoons' proprietary content that will serve its users nationwide.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (WIMI) - Get Report, whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

