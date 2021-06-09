Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Receives 2021 Home Rule Hero Award From The Florida League Of Cities

WILTON MANORS, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida's municipal governments, recently recognized Commissioner Gary Resnick with a 2021 Home Rule Hero Award for his hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session.

"This year there were more than 60 pieces of proposed legislation that threatened preemptions," said Commissioner Resnick. "Home Rule is so important to our residents and the work we do at the local level. Since every city is unique, topics such as short-term rentals, home-based businesses, and broadband services, should be governed by local leaders elected to serve each respective municipality."

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. The 2021Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League's request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

"This year's award recipients went above and beyond during the 2021 Legislative Session," said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. "They made an extraordinary effort, actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. Even with all the various challenges presented this year due to the pandemic, they stepped up. They engaged with legislators, shared their stories and made their voices heard, and it made a difference. On behalf of the League and its legislative team, it's my sincere honor to recognize this year's award recipients and thank them for their service."

Commissioner Resnick also received the Home Rule Hero Award in from 2016-2020 and in 2012 while serving as the Mayor of Wilton Manors. Appointed as an executive committee member of Florida League of Cities in 2020, Commissioner Resnick helps guide the League to continued success in all activities and programs. He has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998, including 10 years as Mayor (2008-2018), and has served on the Board of Directors and Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Florida League of Cities since 2003. While Mayor, Resnick served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and now serves on NLC's Board of Directors, Legislative Advocacy Committee, and Legal Advisory Committee. Resnick was President and currently serves as Treasurer of the Broward League of Cities (BLOC) and chairs the BLOC Legislative Advocacy Committee. He is a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the Firm's communications broadband practice.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA LEAGUE OF CITIESFounded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in "Local Voices Making Local Choices," which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida's communities. For more information, visit flcities.com.

