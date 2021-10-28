Wilson Perumal & Company Promotes Ernie Spence To Principal

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Perumal & Company, Inc. (WP&C), a premier strategy and operations consultancy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ernie Spence to Principal. In his new role, Spence will oversee multiple project teams solving critical issues for C-level clients, and serve as a member of the firm's leadership team.

"Ernie is a tremendous asset," said Andrei Perumal, co-founder and managing partner of WP&C. "He is a great talent and has a huge bandwidth. In the Principal role, Ernie will be able to have even greater impact, across a greater number of clients, and a larger role in team and firm development."

Spence has a proven track record of helping companies, private equity firms, and government organizations develop and implement practical solutions to pressing operational and strategic challenges. In his five years at WP&C, he has consistently led successful projects across a variety of industries, leveraging his deep experience in organizational transformation, leadership development, business strategy, workforce management, and human performance.

A trusted advisor to senior executives and a TEDx speaker, Spence co-designed WP&C's proprietary Leadership Development Program, Supervisor Behavior Model, and Human Capital Strategy framework. He recently led the organizational transformation of a US military organization that reduced operating costs by over $85 million, and led a private equity due diligence team in the successful acquisition and growth strategy development of a $100 million fabricator.

"I am grateful for the many opportunities I have to serve our clients," said Spence. "It is truly a privilege to lead our incredibly talented consultants."

Spence previously served as Vice President of Operations for Synexxus. Earlier, as a fighter pilot and test pilot in the US Navy, Spence commanded and turned around multiple F/A-18 squadrons, including the largest in the Navy, for which he reduced operations and maintenance costs by 36% in one year. He earned an MS Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School/U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and an MS National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University, Eisenhower School.

About Wilson Perumal & CompanyFounded in 2009, Wilson Perumal & Company is a leading management consulting firm with depth in strategy and operations. WP&C is a complexity thought leader, with publications including Waging War on Complexity Costs and Growth in the Age of Complexity , published by McGraw-Hill. WP&C partners with leading multinational corporations, private equity firms, and government entities to help them develop and execute strategies to thrive in a complex world.

Wilson Perumal & Company Contact Jeannie Elliott+1 (972) 716-3930 322418@email4pr.com www.wilsonperumal.com

SOURCE Wilson Perumal & Company