Wilson DuMornay, MD, FACS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson DuMornay, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of Medicine as the Owner, Plastic Surgeon & Otolaryngologist at Broward ENT & Aesthetics.

Renowned as one of Florida's leading experts in surgery for conditions of the ears, nose, and throat, Dr. Wilson DuMornay brings nearly 20 years of professional excellence in the field of Medicine. He is currently the founder of Broward ENT & Aesthetics, a private medical practice in Fort Lauderdale specializing in curing sleep apnea, and esthetic plastic surgery. Expert procedures undertaken by him include lymph node biopsy, endoscopic sinus surgery, rhinoplasty, balloon sinuplasty, tracheal surgery, thyroid lobectomy, septoplasty, as well as facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dedicated to providing the highest standard of comprehensive care, Dr. DuMornay is on staff at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale & Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. He is also affiliated with South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. DuMornay earned his Bachelor of Sciences in Biochemistry from Dartmouth University and his Medical Degree from Temple University's Louis Katz Medical School. Following this, Dr. Wilson then went on to complete his residencies in otolaryngology - head and neck surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Shortly after, he was invited for a Fellowship in Head and Neck Oncology with Microvascular Reconstruction at the University of Miami School of Medicine. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. DuMornay is board-certified in otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Following his fellowship, Dr. DuMornay provided care to soldiers injured in combat, as well as Iraqi patients from surrounding villages. Subsequently, he was deployed two more times before exiting the military with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He is currently retired from the US Army Reserve as Colonel of the Medical Group.

Active in his field, Dr. DuMornay is a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Fellow American College of Surgeons. He remains aware of the latest advancements in Medicine by maintaining active memberships with the American Medical Association, the Broward Medical Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.In his spare time, Dr. DuMornay enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

Dr. DuMornay dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Jatin Shaw, his mentor at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

To learn more, please visit https://www.browardentaesthetics.com/about-us/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-dumornay-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301187564.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who