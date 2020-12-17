Wilson Bank & Trust Selects Newgen To Digitize Account Opening, Commercial Lending

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that Wilson Bank & Trust (WBT) has selected Newgen as a digital transformation partner to assist in automating the bank's deposit account opening and commercial lending processes.

WBT is looking to leverage Newgen's deposit account opening software as an Omnichannel platform, for the mobile, online and branch channels, with a goal to intuitively guide customers through the onboarding process and accelerate customer acquisition, optimize costs, and improve the overall customer experience. Furthermore, with Newgen's commercial loan origination module, the bank can rapidly and efficiently originate, process, disburse, and monitor commercial loans.

"Newgen is the right partner for us as we look to accelerate our digital transformation, streamline existing processes, create seamless integration, and provide new capabilities for our customers and employees," Wilson Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer John McDearman said. "Their unified and agile platform will help us scale our operations while delivering a personalized and omnichannel customer experience."

" Wilson Bank's confidence in us further strengthens our credibility as a robust, scalable, and agile platform for connected digital banking operations, aimed at automating end-to-end journeys of banking customers. We look forward to supporting them in their current and future digital initiatives," said Anand Raman, EVP & COO, Newgen Software Inc.

About Wilson Bank & Trust

Wilson Bank & Trust ( www.wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services. WB&T operates 28 offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties and has total assets of $3.26 billion.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

