Wilshire Law Firm Responsible For 20 Of The Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements In California In 2020

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopVerdict.com has just announced the Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in California in 2020, and Wilshire Law Firm, PLC's settlements make up 40% of the list — marking an accomplishment that has never been achieved by another law firm for this Top 50 list.

"No other law firm has ever come close to securing 20 of the Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in California, as recognized by TopVerdict.com," said Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President at Wilshire Law Firm. "This achievement is the perfect example of how we raise the bar of excellence for our clients and consistently reach top-value settlements and verdicts on their behalf."

Saadian added that the accomplishment is even more meaningful considering the economic climate of 2020.

"During one of the most difficult years that most law firms have faced in decades, our firm was able to rise above these challenges and continue obtaining maximum recovery for our deserving clients," he said. "We don't let anything stand in the way of our pursuit of justice for the wrongfully injured."

On the Top 50 list, Wilshire Law Firm claimed spots 7, 14, 20, 27 (tying with other firms), 29 (tying with itself and other firms), 30 (tying with other firms), 31, 33, 35, 37, 40, 41 (tying with itself and other firms), 43, 44, and 50. The attorneys who handled those cases were Colin M. Jones, Jon C. Teller, Daniel S. DeSantis, and Daniel B. Miller.

Wilshire Law Firm and its attorneys have been named on numerous other TopVerdict.com lists in previous years, including one in which Wilshire Law Firm was recognized for having the Number 1 Pedestrian Accident Settlement for Single-Plaintiff Cases in the United States in 2019.

Wilshire Law Firm works on a contingency-fee basis, so clients pay no fees unless they win their case. Free consultations are available 24/7.

About Wilshire Law FirmFounded in 2007, Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment, aviation, and class action law firm. Ranked consecutively in 2020 and 2021 as one of the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report, Wilshire Law Firm has a reputation for its ability to achieve top-dollar results in some of the most complex cases. The firm includes more than 35 attorneys and over 200 team members and has recovered nearly $1 billion for clients. To learn more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com.

