Wilshire Law Firm Names Justin F. Marquez, Esq. Senior Partner Of Employment Class Actions And Complex Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm, PLC is pleased to introduce Justin F. Marquez, Esq. as its new Senior Partner of Employment Class Actions and Complex Litigation. Marquez is an aggressive litigator and skilled negotiator who advocates for the rights of individuals who have been treated unfairly by their employers.

"Justin's results speak for themselves," said Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President and Managing Attorney at Wilshire Law Firm. "We're excited to have our class action and complex litigation team headed by a passionate, award-winning attorney who has been recognized for reaching some of the largest settlements and verdicts in California within his fields of practice."

Marquez, who has been with Wilshire Law Firm since early 2019, said he is honored to take on the new role.

"This profession is about giving everyone a voice and the support they need to protect themselves against big businesses and corporations that are violating their rights," Marquez said. "As we continue to grow our team, I look forward to further advancing the important work we're doing here at Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of our clients."

With over a decade of experience practicing law, Marquez handles class action and complex litigation cases in California state and federal courts, involving claims related to wage and hour claims, consumer protection, data breach, and more. He also represents whistleblowers in False Claims and SEC matters. His landmark results, including in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, have helped shape the law by advancing the rights of employees and consumers.

Marquez has recovered multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts, including case results that made TopVerdict.com's list of the Top 20 Labor & Employment Settlements in California and the Top 50 Class Action Settlements in California for both 2017 and 2018. His results were also named among the Top 20 Civil Rights Violation Verdicts in California for 2018.

Marquez has been selected to the list of Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Stars each year since 2017, as well as to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 each year since 2016. Additionally, he is a Mentor Committee Member and a Wage and Hour Committee Member of the California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA). He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC).

About Wilshire Law FirmFounded in 2007, Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, class action, and aviation injury law firm. Ranked consecutively in 2020 and 2021 as one of the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report, Wilshire Law Firm has lawyers who are recognized as leading attorneys in California and nationwide. The firm includes nearly 200 team members and has recovered nearly $1 billion for clients. To learn more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com.

