Wilpinjong Coal To Announce Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020

ST. LOUIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March, 25 2021, Peabody (BTU) - Get Report will post Wilpinjong Coal Pty Ltd's general purpose financial report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 to its website at PeabodyEnergy.com.

A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on March 25, 2021. Any questions related to these results should be directed to Peabody's investor relations department at IR@PeabodyEnergy.com.

The call will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada (888) 318-7462Australia 1800 849 103United Kingdom 0808 279 7203

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (BTU) - Get Report is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact: Tammy Poole314.342.7900

