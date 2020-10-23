Wilmington Seniors Can Explore Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered By Wilmington Health

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Open Enrollment is going virtual! Baby boomers who want to learn about Medicare options and are hesitant to have in-person appointments because of COVID-19, can attend Wilmington Health webinars from the comfort of their own home. The Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Event, which is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Future of Medicare in a Changing World"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from the Wilmington 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still tune in to the Virtual Education program, AnchorSeniorCare Advantage.com, since it lives on line from Oct. 30 through Dec. 7, 2020.

Wilmington Health is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Anchor Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Wilmington Health and the Medicare Advantage plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Anchor Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the same innovative health care program Wilmington Health has designed. Anchor Senior Care Advantage provides access to wellness and health education services and care coordination resources when needed.

