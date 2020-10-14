Willis Towers Watson Launches Real Estate Differentiated Broking Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of its Real Estate Differentiated Broking Solutions (RE DBS). This solution further expands the existing DBS programs, including General Industry DBS and Financial Institutions DBS.

The RE DBS will serve clients in several industries, including real estate holding and other investment offices, hotels, rooming houses, camps and other lodging places, golf courses and shopping malls. Coverage will be available for the property & casualty sector and includes property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation and umbrella insurance.

"The uncertain and rapidly changing insurance market combined with increasing exposure to risks faced by our clients require an insurance risk transfer strategy to effectively navigate these perilous times," said Joe Peiser, global head of Broking, Willis Towers Watson. "This new program will create a path to minimize real estate clients' exposure to losses while aligning with an insurance company's risk appetite. This makes it critical to find a partner with proven risk management capabilities, a fresh approach to guaranteed cost insurance placements and an unyielding focus on each client's needs."

"Risks facing our real estate clients are highly complex, and this new DBS offers innovative solutions for our clients in this industry," said Jim O'Connor, head of Middle Market and Specialty Broking. "We are pleased to partner with the key carriers Allianz, AmTrust, CNA, Crum & Forster, Hartford, QBE, Sompo, Travelers and Zurich to ensure we can continue to help our clients access the best coverage and services the market has to offer."

"The real estate industry has a diverse composition, and the DBS markets will provide holistic coverage for all of our clients," said Krista Cinotti, Eastern U.S. Middle Market Broking leader. "The Real Estate DBS provides an advantage to our clients who value insurance partners that understand their business and provide solutions that are customized, cost effective, innovative and efficient."

Differentiated Broking Solutions will continue to build customized solutions for industries requiring specialization, including technology/media/telecommunications, construction, health care, not for profit/public sector, education, transportation, energy/utilities and agriculture.

