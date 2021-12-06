Willis Towers Watson Expands Aviation Insurance Broking Expertise And Solutions With Acquisition Of Aerosure

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Aerosure, a leading aviation industry specialist, focused on the Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island region.

Aerosure, based in Sydney, will become a part of Willis Towers Watson's (WTW) Global Aerospace business, providing a suite of aviation insurance broking solutions to service the insurance and risk needs of the aviation industry in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the broader Asia Pacific region. Greg Rector, current Managing Director of Aerosure, will move into WTW as Managing Director, Australasia Aviation Division, and will be joined by his colleagues from Aerosure.

Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in the global aviation industry. It is expected that domestic and international flights will start to return gradually as countries reopen their borders and move to a new normal. WTW plays a key role in supporting the aviation industry globally with its expertise in understanding the sector's key risks and concerns, managing complex challenges and advising aviation companies and operators on the optimal insurance coverage needed to meet their long-term risk management needs. This industry support extends to WTW's Airport Risk Community (ARC), a knowledge sharing network that facilitates global connectivity between groups of professionals to help them understand and take action on emerging risks and industry trends.

Commenting on the acquisition, Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Asia and Australasia, and Head of Australasia, Simon Weaver, said: "Aerosure is a leading aviation industry specialist with a large book of aviation focused industry clients, including airlines, airports and air traffic control, committed to the long-term position of its clients. Over the years, it has not only grown to become the pre-eminent specialist Aviation broker in the region but has contributed to the growth and development of the aerospace community in Australia and New Zealand.

WTW has worked in close partnership with Aerosure to provide services to local aviation clients for many years. We already know that the Aerosure team shares our values and ethos. Bringing them into WTW reflects our global strategy to work with high-performing and high-potential businesses in our chosen markets and industry sectors. With this acquisition, we see great opportunities in providing additional services and solutions to clients throughout Asia and Australasia, supporting companies and operators as they return to normality."

John Rooley, CEO, Global Aerospace, WTW, added: "We are very excited by the deal and delighted that the highly talented Aerosure team is joining WTW. By combining the capabilities of Aerosure, this acquisition further expands the footprint of our aerospace business, enhancing our client offering both locally and globally as the teams work together with our aviation specialists in over 35 locations across the WTW network. The combination of our teams will strengthen our value proposition for our clients as a world-leading insurance broker and trusted risk adviser in the aerospace industry, providing them with a wide and deep range of solutions."

Greg Rector, Managing Director, Aerosure, said: "We are delighted to take our partnership with WTW to the next level to provide added value to all of our aviation focused industry clients. This partnership has proven to be an industry leading proposition for all of our clients and we are extremely excited to be cementing our relationship for the benefit of all our clients across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands."

The acquisition is effective immediately.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Report is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimise benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Asia Pacific - Clara Goh: +65 6958 2542 | clara.goh@willistowerswatson.comAustralia and New Zealand - Claire King: +61 3 8681 9708 | claire.king@willistowerswatson.com