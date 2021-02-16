Willis Towers Watson Enhances Its Human Capital Data Science Capabilities Globally With The Addition Of The Jobable Team

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced a group hire of the entire team from Jobable, a Hong Kong-based human capital analytics and software company.

The team brings to Willis Towers Watson (WTW) its expertise in human capital data science and software development. Combining the capabilities of Jobable and WTW will enhance the company's leadership in helping organisations drive digital transformation and uncover the insights within their human capital data.

Former Jobable Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hanson, joins WTW as Global Head of Data Science for Talent & Rewards, along with his Jobable co-founder, Luke Byrne. In his new role, Hanson will continue to be based in Hong Kong, working to identify and capture global revenue opportunities, whilst actively contributing to WTW's thought leadership initiatives. Byrne, who is formerly Jobable's Chief Operating Officer, will help drive the transition process.

Mark Reid, Global Leader, Work and Rewards at WTW said, "Throughout our partnership with Jobable, we experienced first-hand, their capabilities across data science, software design and development. The Jobable team often provided a valuable point of differentiation to our clients' work. Whilst we have already shared numerous commercial successes together, the prospect of building on this proven track record, discovering new synergies and fully leveraging on Richard and his team's expertise is truly a compelling one."

Welcoming the new colleagues, Shai Ganu, Global Leader, Executive Compensation, at WTW commented, "With client demands evolving at speed and often with increasing complexity, the addition of Richard and his team's capabilities will sharpen our competitive edge. We are excited to be able to apply data science in all our Data-Software-Advisory offerings, and ultimately help our clients find solutions to critical and emerging people challenges."

For Byrne and Hanson, the team move marks the beginning of a new journey from founding their start-up to growing the business at an enterprise level now. Byrne remarked, "We are tremendously proud of Jobable's achievements over the past six years. Joining WTW is the perfect way for us to ensure that we can amplify the impact of our work going forward. We are truly excited to see how our combination of skill sets and experience can benefit WTW's clients and their people for years to come."

Bringing the Jobable team to WTW is the culmination of a successful multi-year global partnership between the two companies, marked by notable achievements such as the design and development of innovative skill-based compensation modelling software, SkillsVue, which was launched in 2019. In addition to that, WTW introduced WorkVue, the award-winning AI-driven job reinvention software in 2020 which was also developed by the Jobable team. Jobable has also consistently delivered their unique data analysis and insights to support WTW's advisory work with corporate clients and government agencies worldwide.

The Jobable team will add a wealth of expertise and capabilities to WTW's technology team, including Full Stack Software Development, Data Engineering, DevOps, Natural Language Processing, ETL, Topic Modeling, Word Embedding, Deep Learning, Predictive Analytics, Web Scraping, UX / UI Design and Rapid Prototyping.

