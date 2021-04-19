Willis Towers Watson Commits To Net Zero

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its commitment to delivering net zero greenhouse gas emissions — in alignment with the Science Based Targets Initiative — by 2050 at the latest, with at least a 50% reduction by 2030, across the company's business operations. This includes a commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy supplies across the company's real estate portfolio.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson, said, "Climate change and its growing impact on society represents a significant global challenge. As one of the world's leading risk advisors and experts in assessing and mitigating climate risk, Willis Towers Watson is committed to supporting measures aimed at helping to tackle climate change. The need to manage climate risk and support an orderly transition to a low-carbon, resilient economy is no longer solely a matter of conscience but a strategic and financial imperative. Today's announcement further reinforces our company's commitment to addressing this global challenge."

"In addition, Willis Towers Watson has been closely involved with various governments, intergovernmental organizations and civil societies on climate policy and research for some years, all of whom share the collective ambition of an orderly transition toward sustainable and resilient economies and communities. Among a variety of our collaborations and memberships, we are proud to be members of the Insurance Development Forum and ClimateWise, to support the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and to play a leadership role in the Coalition for Climate Resilient Investment."

Willis Towers Watson is committed to minimizing its environmental impact and carbon emissions through improvements to energy efficiency across the company's operations, leveraging virtual meeting technologies, promoting recycling, minimizing the waste sent to landfill, purchasing environmentally responsible office supplies and encouraging colleagues to adopt environmentally responsible habits.

The company is committed to sustainable sourcing with a focus on improving suppliers' environmental impacts by increasing demand for and use of goods that are developed in a sustainable way and that contribute to a reduced carbon footprint.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

