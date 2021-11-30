Willis Towers Watson Appoints New Canada Leader

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Laura Samaroo as the Region Leader for Canada.

Most recently the Market Leader for Western Canada, Samaroo has been with Willis Towers Watson for over thirty years, with leadership roles in both management and consulting. In her new role, Samaroo will continue to focus on strengthening client relationships, providing strategic guidance to support business development, and promoting Willis Towers Watson's leading capabilities.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Willis Towers Watson," said Samaroo. "We see many opportunities on the horizon to work in new ways with clients, and to create new solutions across business issues. We see climate change and resilience, ESG and sustainability and the desire to reimagine work and the workplace, as key concerns for many organizations, along with a need for improved risk management and analytics to address these challenges."

Imran Qureshi, Managing Director, Head of North America, said, "I am delighted to announce Laura as our new Canadian Leader. She has a passion for helping to solve the challenges faced by Canadian organizations as they confront increasingly complex uncertainties. In addition to her focus on clients, Laura has a strong track record of building high-performance teams and culture. Her energy and collaborative approach have contributed to many of our client successes in Canada, and will continue to inspire many more."

About Willis Towers WatsonWillis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Report is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at www.willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

David Le Roy +1 416 960 7558 david.leroy@willistowerswatson.com