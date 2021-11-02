Willis Towers Watson Appoints Head Of New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Michael Brown as Head of New Zealand, based in Auckland.

Brown, who has been serving as interim country leader since May this year, has been with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) for over 15 years. He has covered the full spectrum of insurance broking during his career, working to deliver great outcomes for all WTW clients, ranging from large corporates with complex requirements, through to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Brown will report to Sydney-based Simon Weaver, Head of Australasia and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Asia Pacific. Weaver commented: "Michael's extensive relationships and knowledge of the local market contribute greatly to how we add value for our clients and assist them with the very best solutions in risk management and mitigation, the right insurance programmes and the support they need in the event of a claim. Michael has done a superb job of leading the business since May and is supported in his new role by a strong team of long-serving leaders from across the business."

Brown said: "I'm extremely pleased to take on the role of Head of New Zealand in a permanent capacity, to lead our team of dedicated colleagues who take great pride in the long-term relationships they have with our clients and deliver excellent service that is second to none.

As we look to the future, we will continue to build on our unique client value proposition by launching enhanced analytics and new technology to help our clients make more fact-based decisions around their risk and insurance, while providing fresh insights from around the world to help them meet emerging trends. We have an exciting journey ahead of us at WTW New Zealand and I'm delighted to be at the helm."

About Willis Towers WatsonWillis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contactAustralia and New Zealand - Michelle Dunner: +61 412 704 016 | michelle.dunner@willistowerswatson.com Asia Pacific - Clara Goh: +65 6958 2542 | clara.goh@willistowerswatson.com