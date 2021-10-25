Willis Towers Watson Appoints Diana Fox Carney As Strategic Adviser On Sustainable Business And The Climate Transition

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report has appointed Diana Fox Carney as a strategic adviser in its award-winning Climate Resilience Hub. As a long-standing leader in transformative policy and business thinking, Fox Carney will join Willis Towers Watson's climate, resilience and ESG solutions teams serving corporates and public sector institutions in North America and worldwide.

As a development economist, Fox Carney developed early insights on global sustainability risks and the challenges, choices and opportunities for institutions on the pathway to low carbon, net zero futures. Previously, Fox Carney led research at the IPPR think tank and was a former Executive Director of Pi Capital, curating and communicating world-shaping ideas for leaders from business and finance. She has also held senior roles at think tanks in Canada and the U.K., focused primarily on energy and climate. Fox Carney is a Fellow of the Balsillie School of International Affairs and is a current, or past, board member of several not-for-profit organizations in development and climate. She works with several climate technology companies and sits on the advisory board of BeyondNetZero, a growth equity fund focused on the reduction of carbon emissions.

Fox Carney, said: "I am very excited to be joining the team at Willis Towers Watson, which has been at the forefront of innovation around understanding and managing risk. The company's unique skill-set, combining exceptionally deep analytical capabilities on climate with very wide engagement on critical issues such as human capital management and board level advisory work, gives it enormous potential to make a real difference for clients. I very much look forward to contributing to this work."

Rowan Douglas, head of Willis Towers Watson's Climate and Resilience Hub, said: "We worked with Diana in 2015 to support groundbreaking climate policy research at IPPR and then at Pi Capital. With her move back to Canada we are delighted that she has joined WTW to serve our clients and drive innovations to support the resilient, net zero and just transition in the Climate Decade ahead."

John Bremen, Head of Innovation & Acceleration for Willis Towers Watson, said: "Diana is one of the world's leading sustainability experts, and it is a true privilege for us to connect with her wealth of knowledge and experience in this area to help our clients around the world navigate the transition to a low carbon economy."Fox Carney is a graduate of the Universities of Oxford and Pennsylvania. She is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Diana Fox Carney will be moderating Risk Matters: Making Resilience Add Up in a Net Zero Transition, a Willis Towers Watson-hosted event at the Resilience Hub at COP26 on Tuesday, November 2, at 9:15 a.m. (local time) Register for virtual attendance here: https://cop-resilience-hub.org/

