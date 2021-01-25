Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raises $5 Million For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's® Annual Thanks And Giving Campaign

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report, a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced that it has raised $5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® during the 2020 St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign. This multi-faceted campaign included 593,000 donations from the company's customers at time of purchase, special St. Jude-designated product sales where a portion of the sale was donated, employee donations, and donations from the company. The amount raised in this past year was nearly 40% higher than the previous year and significantly exceeded the company's goals.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is proud to celebrate 16 years of partnership with St. Jude, raising a total of more than $55 million for its Thanks and Giving Campaign. These funds have been used to support vital research and treatment to help increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude continues to uphold its promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Over the past 16 years, our annual campaign benefiting the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital has become a company tradition that we are deeply proud of," said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. "In a year that has brought hardship to so many, we are humbled by the generosity of our customers and our associates in supporting an organization that is changing the lives of children and their families across the country."

"The kindness and compassion that our partners share year after year during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is truly invaluable," said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This holiday season was like no other, but one thing remained certain, the outpouring of generosity from our St. Jude family. Our partners, their employees and customers continue to have big hearts for the children of St. Jude and their support helps ensure our doctors and researchers will continue their tireless work to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, created in 2004 by Marlo Thomas and her siblings Terre and Tony, children of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, asks people to "give thanks for the healthy kids in your life, and give to those who are not" in order to help St. Jude continue its lifesaving mission. Those wishing to contribute to The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign can do so on the following e-commerce sites: St. Jude | Williams Sonoma, St. Jude | Pottery Barn, St. Jude | Pottery Barn Kids, St. Jude | Pottery Barn Teen, St. Jude | West Elm, St. Jude | Rejuvenation , and St. Jude | Mark and Graham.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

