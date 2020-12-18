Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2021. As of November 29, 2020, the Company had 76,597,716 shares of common stock outstanding.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home.

