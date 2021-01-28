Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call And Provides Guidance Timing

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, will release financial results for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets open on March 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast later that morning to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

In addition, the Company will provide fiscal 2021 guidance - and the status of uplisting Williams' stock to a broader exchange - soon after its next Board meeting, scheduled for February 4, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

March 31, 202110:00 a.m. Eastern TimePhone: (201) 493-6780Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13715809. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

