Williams Homes Announces Promotion And Hiring Of Three Key Executive Leadership Posts

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Homes, one of the largest, privately held residential builders and developers in the Western United States with operations in six markets spanning four states and growing, today announced the promotions of two key executives and a new hire. The announcement comes as the company celebrates its 25 th anniversary and has its sights set on further expansion throughout the Western United States.

Company executives promoted include Michael Brunette to the position of Director of Sales, and Patrice Quishenberry expanding her role to serve as Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, and industry veteran Kathleen Magner hired as Southern California Sales Manager.

"Michael, Patrice and Kathleen are genuine attributes to our executive management team," said Lance Williams, Williams Homes' chairman and CEO. "As the company continues to grow, we are only as good as the vision, work ethic and leadership of those around us. I am confident that Michael, Patrice and Kathleen are equipped with all of the tools needed to help take Williams Homes to the next level."

Michael Burnette

Brunette, who joined Williams Homes in 2017, has been promoted to Director of Sales having previously served as Southern California Sales Manager since October 2019. In his expanded role Brunette will implement his expertise in development and execution of strategic plans to achieve sales goals and communicate progress of those goals to upper management, oversee division sales manages, sales team development and training, and ongoing understanding of industry-specific trends and landscapes that affect strategic direction and budgeting.

Patrice Quishenberry

As Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, Quishenberry will serve as the strategic leader in development of the Williams Homes brand throughout all divisions. Quishenberry's focus will be on further advancing Williams Homes' marketing department structure and processes, while supporting performance goals. Quishenberry brings more than 25 years of experience in new home real estate and development including sales, marketing, general management, and business development.

Kathleen Magner

As Southern California Sales Manager, Magner will utilize her 20-plus years of experience and knowledge of new home sales and marketing management to oversee Williams Homes' Southern California operations. She previously served as the Sales and Marketing Director at Watt Communities and most recently Area Sales Manager for Tri Pointe Homes.

About Williams Homes

Williams Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in building high-quality new homes for families. Founded in 1996, the privately-owned company has built thousands of homes throughout California during the last two decades and has recently begun out-of-state operations in Montana, Idaho, and Texas. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, Williams Homes continues to set a new standard in homebuilding and ultimately, the customer experience. For more information, visit www.williamshomes.com.

