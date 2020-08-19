Williams & Williams Set To Auction Multiple Properties

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions will auction multiple properties for oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) during a two week period...

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions will auction multiple properties for oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) during a two week period in October. The auctions are being offered in conjunction with Lee & Associates.

Texas Properties:

Kingsville —Industrial building with land: 18,872+/- sf | 4.94+/- ac



Marshall —Industrial building with land: 31,500+/- sf | 14.84+/- ac



Perryton —Industrial building with land: 21,000+/- sf | 0.62+/- ac



Tyler —Industrial building with land: 6,898+/- sf | 15.4+/- ac

Louisiana Properties:

Broussard — Industrial building with land: 16,478+/- sf | 2.41+/- ac.



Houma — Land: 60+/- ac.



Youngsville — Land: 47.63+/- ac.

Mississippi Properties:

Hattiesburg —Land: 3.75+/- ac.



Natchez —Industrial building: 12,848+/- sf | 4+/- ac.

Oklahoma Properties:

Ponca City —Industrial building: 6BA | 212,036+/- sf | 9.59+/-



Ponca City —Land: 0.96+/- ac

Colorado Properties:

De Beque — Land: 362.97+/- acres vacant

Canada Properties:

Alberta — Industrial building: 5,000+/-sf | 1.5+/-ac



Alberta —Industrial building on 4.94+/-ac



British Columbia — Manufacturing building: 38,000+/-sf on 18+/-ac

The properties are a mix of warehouse, industrial and land properties throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado and Canada. Many of the properties will be sold absolute, with no reserve. The auctions are open to the public, with no bidder deposit required to participate.

Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams, says "This is our second auction cycle with Schlumberger following on the heels of a successful cycle in June." The auctions will take place on site at selected properties October 19, 20 & 21. Simultaneous online bidding is available for all auctions. "This is a committed seller who realizes that despite concerns about current conditions, there is an appetite for these properties in the marketplace and buyers are moving quickly."

For a complete list of properties and sale times and locations, please visit the auction website: https://www.williamsauction.com/SLB.

About Williams & Williams:Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

About Auction Network: www.AuctionNetwork.com is a subsidiary of Williams, Williams & McKissick, LLC, whose holdings include Williams & Williams and Auction Network,™ a 24-hour global broad-band television network that lets bidders participate from anywhere in the world during live and online auctions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams--williams-set-to-auction-multiple-properties-301115075.html

SOURCE Williams & Williams