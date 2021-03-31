William Robinson, President Of Broadgate Human Capital LLC And Former HR Executive At General Electric Company, Joins Clover Health Board Of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) ("Clover"), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced William "Bill" Robinson has joined its Board of Directors, and will serve as Chair of the Talent & Compensation Committee.

"Bill's track record of building and leading world class operational and HR teams for global companies is unparalleled," said Chief Executive Officer Vivek Garipalli. "His expertise and guidance as Chair of Clover's Talent and Compensation Committee will contribute greatly to our success as a publicly traded health technology company, and we are thrilled to have him onboard."

Bill Robinson is a two-time public company Chief Human Resources Officer, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and CHRO with Sabre (SABR) - Get Report, a leading software and technology provider to the global travel and tourism industry. There, he oversaw 9,000 employees and operations in 60 countries and was a key leader on the executive team that took the company public in 2014. Previous to Sabre, Bill served as Senior Vice President and CHRO for Coventry Health Care, where he was responsible for 14,000 employees and played a critical role in executing the sale of the business to Aetna.

Bill earlier had a 20-year career with General Electric Company (GE). As a member of GE's HR Executive Council, he held large-scope and global HR leadership roles, including HR Head for the Enterprise Solutions division - a $12 billion portfolio of five global stand-alone businesses with over 20,000 employees and 200 locations worldwide. Bill also led the HR function for the $10 billion Energy Services business. He currently serves on the Boards of American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) - Get Report, American Public University System, and MUST Ministries.

"I am very pleased to join the Board of Clover Health and work alongside so many talented individuals who are all marching toward the same goal: improving clinical outcomes and quality of life for older adults across America," said Robinson. "Clover's mission and teamwork centered approach is incredibly powerful and I'm excited to be part of this industry-changing organization."

