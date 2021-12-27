William R. Wise, MD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William R. Wise, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Doctor for medical contributions in the Medical field and his professional excellence at Las Vegas Urology.

William R. Wise, MD, has been helping patients in the greater Las Vegas area for more than 34 years. He is dedicated to his patients above all else, and is proud to treat them with some of the finest state-of-the-art equipment available. Dr. Wise currently sees patients at the offices in Henderson (Pebble) at 8915 S. Pecos Suite 19A, and Las Vegas (Cathedral Rock) at 7200 Cathedral Rock Dr. Suite 210.

Dr. Wise is experienced in treating both common and complex urologic issues for people of all genders. He spends time with each patient to learn about their symptoms and diagnose issues. He often sees patients who have prostate cancer, kidney stones, yeast infections, erectile dysfunction, pelvic health issues, or are seeking vasectomies. Minimally invasive options are offered at Las Vegas Urology in order to provide same-day procedures, and minimize pain and discomfort. Las Vegas Urology is currently offering video e-visits and telehealth options throughout its eight locations in Nevada.

As one of Southern Nevada's biggest urology groups, Las Vegas Urology has a team of fourteen Urologists, one Pediatric Urologist, and one Radiation Oncologist in order to provide collaborative patient care for people of all ages. Patients are often referred to Urologists by their general practitioner if they are having pain or unpleasant symptoms in their bladder, prostate, kidneys, ureters, urethra, or adrenal glands. The patients are able to see their doctors and schedule surgeries at the same location, creating a smooth path to recovery. Las Vegas Urology offers an extensive range of treatment options for patients that other urology clinics in the area may not offer, including Boston Scientific Penile Implants, Coloplast Penile Implants, UroLift System treatment, treatment for incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse treatment, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment, and more.

Before he started his career in Medicine, Dr. Wise first attended Creighton University School of Medicine in Nebraska. He then completed an internship, surgical residency, and urology residency at the University of Utah Affiliated Hospitals in Salt Lake City. He is board-certified in Urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU). The ABU certifies qualified Urologists who have completed their training and meet the criteria of high standards and proper education.

Dr. Wise is a member of the American Medical Association, Clark County Medical Society, Las Vegas Urologic Society, and American Urological Association Western Section. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology.

He was the past President of the Las Vegas Urologic Society. In a previous role, Dr. Wise was also the Chief of Urology at Sunrise Hospital. Recognized for his exceptional work over 34 years in practice, Dr. Wise was recognized by Pro News Report in 2021.

On a personal note, Dr. Wise enjoys spending time with his family, including his four grandkids. He loves to watch movies, travel, and attend church.

For more information or to make an appointment at Las Vegas Urology, visit www.lasvegasurology.com.

Contact: Katherine Green516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-r-wise-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301451035.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who