William P. Mikita Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HAZLET, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William P. Mikita is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his exceptional work in the field of Law and his professional excellence with Mikita & Roccanova LLC.

As a Certified Civil Trial Attorney, Mr. Mikita has led an impressive career for nearly 30 years. He is the Senior Partner and, along with Staci Roccanova, the founder of Mikita & Roccanova LLC in Hazlet, New Jersey. In his current capacity, he utilizes his training and experience in Personal Injury Law to best handle cases that include automobile crash cases, slip and falls, construction site injuries, product liability injuries, social security disability, and medical malpractice cases. He also represents medical facilities and doctors in their fight against insurance companies, as well as assist workers in workers compensation cases.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Mr. Mikita earned his diploma in 1987 from the Edison Township school district. Subsequently, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and later received his Juris Doctorate in 1994 from Seton Hall University School of Law. His career began after he was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of New Jersey, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, and the United District Courts in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania and the Federal 3rd Circuit.

Before his current role, Mr. Mikita excelled in various legal roles throughout his extensive career. He worked for the Hon. Alexander Menza, J.S.C., who was a Judge of the Superior Court in Union County. From 1997 until 2012, Mr. Mikita worked for Gill & Chamas, and in the meantime, he was a member of the Plaintiff's Lawyer's Committee for the Pier 34 collapse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was also the Woodbridge Township Municipal Prosecutor in 1997 as part of Gill & Chamas. From 2012 until 2014, Mr. Mikita was the Director of Litigation at the Falcon Law Firm. These gained Mr. Mikita valuable experience in handling complex cases and the importance of preparing for trial.

Active in his field, Mr. Mikita has maintained memberships with the New Jersey Chapter of the American Association of Justice, The New Jersey Bar Association, and the Middlesex County Bar Association. He was named in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as a Super Lawyer in the New Jersey Super Lawyer's magazine.

Mr. Mikita lives in Piscataway with his wife and 2 children. In his spare time, he is a manager for the Piscataway Little League minor league Mets, as well as the manager of the 10U Williamsport All-Star team. He also sits on the board of the Piscataway Education foundation, which provides scholarships for high school students. He is a civil war enthusiast and enjoys playing basketball. He has also competed in the Broad Street 10 Mile Run in Philadelphia on behalf of Determination, raising money for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield's fight against cancer.

Mr. Mikita dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to Raymond Gill & Peter Chamas.

To learn more, please visit https://www.mr-laws.com/our-attorneys/william-p-mikita/.

