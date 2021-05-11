BUFFALO, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Mattar law offices is pleased to announce that it has won a 2021 Golden Gavel Award for its "How Cool" 30-second television commercial. The annual Golden Gavel Awards, hosted by The National Trial Lawyers, recognize the top law firm advertisements of the year. Attorney William Mattar accepted the award during this year's National Trial Lawyers Summit held in Miami, Florida.

"This is a wonderful honor for our firm. We are thrilled to accept a Golden Gavel Award for the best 30-second TV commercial," said William Mattar. "I had a fun time working on the commercial, and the positive response from the community has been overwhelming."

In October 2020, Mr. Mattar worked with Lerner Advertising to produce a series of new television commercials, including the firm's "How Cool" commercial. It is the second year in a row William Mattar received a nomination for a Golden Gavel Award, which recognizes the best marketing work in the legal field. Watch William Mattar's award-winning 30-second How Cool television commercial here: https://www.williammattar.com/blog/firm-news/william-mattar-wins-2021-golden-gavel-award-for-how-cool-television-commercial/

William Mattar established William Mattar, P.C. in 1990. His practice is focused on helping those seriously injured in motor vehicle crashes and is synonymous with the tagline, "Hurt in a Car - Call William Mattar, 444-4444."

About William Mattar, P.C. William Mattar law offices represents individuals who have been injured in motor vehicle crashes throughout New York State. The law firm is passionate about positive legal outcomes for its clients. William Mattar law offices is also dedicated to making a difference the community and takes part in numerous fundraising activities and campaigns every year. To learn more, please visit www.WilliamMattar.com.

Contact: Marlene PotterMarketing Manager marlene@williammattar.com(716) 444-4444

Related Images william-mattar-with-2021-golden.jpg William Mattar with 2021 Golden Gavel Award William Mattar with 2021 Golden Gavel Award

