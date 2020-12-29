William Hill Launches Washington D.C. Mobile Sports Book

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Hill US, America's leading sports book operator, today launched its William Hill Sports Book App in Washington D.C., following approval of the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming. Available for use within a two-block radius around Capital One Arena (excluding federal buildings), the William Hill mobile app offers sports fans a betting experience with a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including Parlay Cards and live InPlay wagering for their favorite teams, all at a tap of a finger. The app also includes a quick and secure registration process and various options to deposit and withdraw funds.

The William Hill Sports Book App in D.C. is available today for download on any Apple or Android device.

William Hill opened its pop-up Sports Book at Capital One Arena in July, and will be debuting a cutting-edge, full-service Sports Book and restaurant there in early 2021, a first-of-its-kind sports fan experience inside a professional sports complex. William Hill is the exclusive sports betting partner of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

William Hill now offers mobile sports betting apps in eight U.S. jurisdictions ( Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) since launching its first mobile offering in 2012, and powers the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 14 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-hill-launches-washington-dc-mobile-sports-book-301199024.html

SOURCE William Hill US