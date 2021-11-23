William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's EVP And CFO, To Participate In Conference Hosted By Citi

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Citi Conference, beginning at 8:45 a.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) - Get Alcoa Corp. Report announced today that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Citi Conference, beginning at 8:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The question and answer session will follow introductory comments by Mr. Oplinger regarding the business and outlook.

A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings is available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.alcoa.com. An audio replay will be available after the session on the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005456/en/