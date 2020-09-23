William Duff Architects Supports Businesses With New SPRINT Program

California-based firm delivers cost-effective, concrete and creative solutions to help commercial, restaurant and retail clients propel their businesses beyond short-term pandemic pauses and pivots.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA) recently launched SPRINT, a quick-turnaround program that provides commercial clients with design-based, decision-making tools — such as return to operations, due diligence and feasibility studies, as well as design concepts and visualizations — to provide a strong, future-focused foundation for propelling businesses beyond current conditions.

Founded and based in San Francisco, WDA is known for its award-winning residential commissions. The firm's portfolio also includes retail, restaurant, workplace, and adaptive reuse for both global brands and local businesses. WDA founder and managing partner, William S. Duff, Jr., AIA, states, "We created SPRINT to give our clients a quick and easy way to utilize our creativity and expertise to solve specific problems. Our clients want to be best positioned for the future, and they are tapping us to help them create a vision for moving forward."

Adds WDA retail practice manger, Jonathan Tsurui, "By offering affordable, quick-turnaround design-based solutions through SPRINT, we also hope to help clients better assess, and manage, risks related to starting new projects in the current climate."

David K. Plotkin leads WDA's commercial practice area, and he works with clients that include private companies, public agencies and non-profits on projects ranging from lobby refreshes to core-and-shell and adaptive reuse.

He notes, "We understand the challenges that developers, property managers, city officials and other decision makers are dealing with during this time. By making design-based solutions more approachable through SPRINT, we are able to help entrepreneurs and small business owners navigate this period successfully."

The SPRINT package starts at $3,000 and includes the service offerings listed below, rapid-delivered within days, instead of weeks or months.

Retail and Restaurants

Return to Operations Study

Architectural Feasibility Study

Due Diligence Study

Site Assessment

New Concept Study

Repositioning Concepts

Visualization(s)

Commercial Buildings

Return to Work Study

Office/Workplace Test Fit

Adaptive Reuse - Repositioning Concept for Existing Building

Renovation of Existing Core & Shell - Building & Planning Code Feasibility Study

Site Assessment - Planning Code Feasibility Study

Lobby Refresh Concept Design

Building Refresh Concepts

Repositioning Concepts

Visualization(s)

About William Duff Architects (WDA) wdarch.com @wdarch_inc

Founded in 1998 and located in San Francisco, WDA finds inspiration in both the talented people who live and work in San Francisco and the region's embrace of sustainability. The firm's commitment to a culture that fosters curiosity, collaboration, and innovation drives its success in projects across its residential, retail, and commercial practices. WDA is proud to be among the region's "Best Places to Work," as recognized by the San Francisco Business Times.

