William (Billy) Moore Joins Sompo International As Senior Vice President, Agency Management, Of AgriSompo North America

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Billy Moore has joined as Senior Vice President of Agency Management for AgriSompo North America, Sompo International's North American crop insurance platform. Mr. Moore will report to Mr. Bob Haney, Executive Chairman of AgriSompo and CEO of AgriSompo North America, the newly combined crop insurance operation made up of ARMTech and Diversified Crop Insurance Services. In this role, Mr. Moore will be responsible for the overall management of agency relationships and the marketing of the company's risk management offerings.

A graduate of Auburn University, Mr. Moore brings over twenty-five years of crop insurance leadership and risk management experience to his new role. His experience in the industry includes loss adjusting, sales and marketing, training, and general operations. Mostly recently, Mr. Moore served as COO and President of Insurance for Ag Resource Management, a niche provider of agricultural finance and risk management products.

Mr. Bob Haney commented, "As a crop insurance leader, AgriSompo is focused on building the most experienced and talented leadership team in the industry. The addition of Mr. Moore to our team strengthens our focus on and attention to our very important agency relationships and will be a pivotal part of creating the premier market-leading multinational crop insurance and reinsurance business."

Mr. Moore added, "I am thrilled to join AgriSompo, working with Bob Haney and the rest of the leadership team. The crop insurance program, agents involved, and especially the farmers that we all serve, are all critical to the success of rural America. Agriculture has always been a part of who I am, and I am looking forward to bringing my passion for the American farmer to light in this new role."

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

AgriSompo North America is a part of AgriSompo, Sompo International's global agriculture platform. This platform is an integrated underwriting, technology and distribution platform delivering innovate insurance and reinsurance solutions to agriculture partners worldwide. Sompo International, AgriSompo's parent company, is a global organization driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect. Through operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines, property, marine/energy and aviation lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty lines of reinsurance.

