William A. Von Hoene Jr., Senior Executive Vice President And Chief Strategy Officer, To Depart Exelon On Mar. 31

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that William (Bill) Von Hoene Jr., senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer, is leaving Exelon on March 31, bringing an accomplished 19-year career at the company to a close.

"Bill's unparalleled legal mind, outstanding strategic capabilities and keen emotional intelligence have been integral to the success of Exelon, and the impact of his work cannot be overstated," said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. "He expertly guided us through two successful mergers, led efforts to support the passage of policy decisions that preserved thousands of jobs and protected the environment, and dramatically advanced diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the company through his leadership and innovation. Bill led some of the most important and challenging work for Exelon during his tenure, while at the same time developing future leaders, both of which have enabled us to better serve our customers, communities and employees. With warmth, humor and empathy, Bill made every person he talked to feel important, supported and part of the team and he will be sorely missed."

"On behalf of the board, I thank Bill for his invaluable contributions to Exelon over the past nearly two decades, which have shaped Exelon's business, its strategy and its culture," said Mayo A. Shattuck III, chairman of Exelon's board of directors. "Bill has been a transformational leader in the company, in the energy industry and in the community. He leaves behind a lasting legacy, and we are grateful for his leadership."

Prior to joining Exelon, Von Hoene was a renowned litigator for more than 20 years, specializing in complex civil and white-collar criminal investigations. Since joining Exelon's legal team in 2002, two years after Exelon was formed, Von Hoene has held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including general counsel and executive vice president of Finance and Legal, before assuming his current role leading key Exelon strategic functions, including Legal, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Investments, Government Affairs and Corporate Affairs, in February 2012. Following his departure, these departments will report directly to Crane.

Among his many accomplishments, Von Hoene guided Exelon through two successful mergers with Constellation in 2012 and Pepco Holdings in 2016, advanced policies in New York, Illinois and New Jersey that preserved the emissions-free power from the company's nuclear fleet and saved thousands of jobs, and strengthened Exelon's commitment to the communities it serves.

Von Hoene's priorities shaped Exelon's culture but also had a positive impact well beyond the company's walls. He has been a steadfast champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Von Hoene created Exelon's D&I honor roll, which recognizes the company's professional services partners, including banking, insurance, IT, investments and law firms, for their work to include women, minorities and other underrepresented groups in key roles on Exelon's account teams. The program, now in place for over 10 years, complements Exelon's diverse supplier program, which in 2020 resulted in more than $2.7 billion in spending with women and minority owned businesses across the enterprise.

During his tenure, Von Hoene strengthened the company's community ties with organizations focused on civic engagement and community development. In Illinois, he currently serves on the boards of directors for: Northwestern Memorial Hospital; the Civic Consulting Alliance; and the Diversity Scholarship Foundation. Von Hoene is also a Washington, D.C., Federal City Council trustee, and serves on the boards of directors of Building Bridges Across the River, the parent organization of the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC); and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Corporate Fund. Since 2016, Von Hoene has served as co-chair of the Obama Foundation Inclusion Council, which assists the Foundation in establishing a framework for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its operations, including the development of the Obama Presidential Library.

During his time at Exelon, Von Hoene also has received many honors and awards for his contributions to the legal profession and his commitment to community service, social justice, equity and diversity, including:

Chicago Legal Clinic's Joseph Cardinal Bernadin Humanitarian Award, 2017

Just the Beginning Foundation's Legal Diversity Leader Award, 2017

Chicago Bar Foundation's Justice John Paul Stevens Award, 2015

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund's Corporate Social Responsibility Award, 2013

Chicago Inn of Court's Donald Hubert Public Service Award, 2011

Chicago Appleseed Corporate Leader Award, 2010

Jewish Council on Urban Affairs' Arthur Goldberg Social Justice Award, 2010

American Bar Association Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession's Spirit of Excellence Award, 2009

National Law Journal's top 10 most influential general counsel in the country, 2009

Advocate for Diversity Award, 2009

Chicago Bar Association's Vanguard Award, 2008

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005597/en/