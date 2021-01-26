Willenken Partners Paul Loh And Jason Wilson Recognized As 2021 Minority Leaders Of Influence By Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2021 Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys special edition, Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) features alphabetically the 95 outstanding diverse attorneys in the Los Angeles region who were selected...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2021 Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys special edition, Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) features alphabetically the 95 outstanding diverse attorneys in the Los Angeles region who were selected to this year's prestigious list.

LABJ's 2021 Minority Leaders of Influence List recognizes those attorneys who made significant contributions to the Los Angeles business and legal community at large. The attorneys on this list are particularly impactful on the legal scene, while serving as trusted advisors, along with maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards.

LABJ describes Willenken's Managing Partner Paul Loh as "an outlier, compared to lawyers of his generation, in that he has spent much of his impressive legal career truly trying cases. In fact, he has tried over 120 jury trials, court trials, and arbitrations. As a result of his substantial trial experience, leading companies turn to him for some of the most challenging cases on their dockets."

Partner Jason Wilson is described by LABJ as a "winning force in the courtroom with over 30 years of practice at the trial and appellate levels. He has extensive experience untangling his clients' knottiest legal problems and is equally skilled in creatively and effectively telling his clients' stories to trial courts, juries, and appellate panels."

To read LABJ's 2021 Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys edition, click here.

