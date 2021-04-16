Willamette Valley Bank Hires Ryan Allbritton As Senior Vice President And Chief Banking Officer

Willamette Valley Bank (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Ryan Allbritton, a longtime banking executive and community leader from Salem, Oregon, has joined Willamette Valley Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.

Willamette Valley Bank (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Ryan Allbritton, a longtime banking executive and community leader from Salem, Oregon, has joined Willamette Valley Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. In this role, Allbritton will leverage his lifelong experience of living and contributing to the Salem community to grow and expand Willamette Valley Bank's presence in the Willamette Valley and other localities served by the Bank.

Allbritton has held various roles for a large national bank including Regional President which included overseeing the growth and development of branches throughout the Willamette Valley region. He has also been heavily involved in the community serving as President of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, President of the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, and Board member of SEDCOR and numerous other non-profit organizations.

"Ryan is an experienced banker who believes developing relationships with customers is key to ensuring they receive good, sound financial advice," stated Ryan Dempster, President and Chief Executive Officer. I am excited to add someone of Ryan's caliber to the team to help us continue our development into being the Bank of choice when businesses and individuals are evaluating their financial partner relationships."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Willamette Valley Bank team where customer service, community involvement and relationship banking remain key cornerstones to their banking model," stated Ryan Allbritton, Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "At a time where larger bank competitors are sacrificing service in favor of efficiency, I feel our customer centric model fills a void that our communities desire."

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

