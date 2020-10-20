Wiley X® Continues To Expand Donations Of PPE To American Red Cross To Further Fight Against COVID-19

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiley X ®, the leading premium protective eyewear brand to retail, safety, and government markets, has been hard at work creating and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Building upon its initial effort of more than 10,000 KN95 masks for local support, and 20,000 face shields to eye care professionals throughout the country, Wiley X is partnering with American Red Cross to donate another 80,000 units, consisting of face masks, goggles and face shields to be distributed to areas with the greatest need. With more than 30 years of experience designing and manufacturing protective eyewear and equipment for United States military personnel, Wiley X has been focused on donations locally and nationally to support those supporting our nation.

Veteran-founded and family-owned, Wiley X has chosen to work directly with the American Red Cross to expand and bolster its noble efforts in fighting COVID-19 in the United States. These will be provided to those on the front lines working with hospitals, law enforcement officers, fire personnel, and healthcare professionals.

In addition to the donations, Wiley X is operational and actively taking orders for all of its protective eyewear on www.wileyx.com.

"We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross in the battle against COVID-19," said Myles Freeman, Jr., Co-Owner of Wiley X. "We have a long-lasting history of supporting those on the front lines and it will always be something we take seriously and prioritize as part of who we are and what we believe in."

About Wiley X

Veteran founded in 1987, Wiley X has been producing the world's most protective eyewear to various markets that rely on impact resistance for over 30 years. Myles Freeman Sr., a military veteran, started Wiley X to protect the eyes of those who protected America. The company's military heritage helped carve a roadmap for Wiley X in the years to follow for many well-respected weekend warriors. Every adult sunglass style made by Wiley X meets ANSI Z87.1 High Velocity and High Mass Impact Safety Standards, for protection that goes far beyond the harmful rays of the sun. Several styles also meet U.S. military MIL-PRF-32432 (GL) standards for ballistic eye protection, a key reason why Wiley X has been a leading provider of vision protection equipment to the U.S. military and law enforcement for more than 30 years.

