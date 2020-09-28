Wiley To Participate In The Morningstar Management Behind The Moat Investor Conference

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and education company, announced today that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat Conference on Tuesday, September 29.

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and education company, announced today that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat Conference on Tuesday, September 29. Wiley currently is part of Morningstar's Wide Moat Focus Index with an Exemplary Stewardship rating.

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Kritzmacher, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 AM EST. Wiley will also host one-on-one and group meetings.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

