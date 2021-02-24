Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Announces John E. Keefe, Jr. And Attorney Group Join The Law Firm In Red Bank

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. today announced that John E. Keefe, Jr., Keefe Law Firm founder, and five other Keefe Law Firm attorneys joined Wilentz resident in Red Bank, New Jersey expanding Wilentz' presence in Monmouth County. John E. Keefe, Jr. joined Wilentz as a Shareholder. Keefe Law Firm is a New Jersey-based litigation boutique known for achieving top verdicts and settlements in complex litigation with locations in Red Bank and Newark. The combined team will also maintain the Newark office.

Keefe, Jr. is a Certified Civil Trial Attorney who has tried dozens of matters to verdict and prosecuted hundreds of cases on behalf of victims of catastrophic loss. He founded Keefe Law Firm in 2005 and chaired its plaintiffs' personal injury, mass tort litigation and complex litigation practices. In addition, Keefe, Jr. served with distinction as President of the New Jersey State Bar Association from 2018-2019.

The attorneys who joined Wilentz from Keefe Law Firm also include: John E. Keefe, Sr., former Presiding Judge of the Appellate Division, and Dennis R. O'Brien, former Judge of the Civil, Family, and Criminal Divisions. At Wilentz, they will continue to provide mediation, arbitration and consultation and discovery master services as Of Counsel, joining Frank M. Ciuffani, former Presiding Judge of the General Equity Division and Wilentz ADR practice chair, solidifying Wilentz' position as a leading law firm for alternative dispute resolution in New Jersey. Stephen T. Sullivan, Jr. and Paul A. DiGiorgio joined Wilentz as Counsel and Christopher J. Keating joined Wilentz as an Associate.

"This is an ideal opportunity for us. Beyond our firms' complementary practice strengths, Wilentz offers a dramatically expanded platform to benefit our clients," said John Keefe, Jr. "We wouldn't join just any firm. Wilentz stands apart as a legal powerhouse, with a long history of success in nearly every aspect of the practice of law. In fact, as an associate at Wilentz in the early 1990's, my legal career was shaped by the late Warren Wilentz and Morris Brown, two legal giants at Wilentz who influenced my career and my passion for client care and lawyer mentoring."

"We are excited to welcome John Keefe, Jr. and his talented team to the firm," said Lisa A. Gorab, President and Managing Director of Wilentz. "Beyond the benefits of John's vision, energy and expertise, this expanded team offers significant upside to our clients. We anticipate seamless integration."

With half of the firm's approximately 100 lawyers dedicated to personal services, Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer offers family law, trusts and estates, personal injury, workplace injury, mass tort injury, drug and device injury, class action litigation, employment law and criminal defense legal services to families, individuals and organizations in New Jersey and nationally.

Wilentz is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz, who served as the New Jersey Attorney General from 1934 to 1944. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, Red Bank, Newark, New York and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

