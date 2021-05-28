Wildpack Beverage Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, Wildpack Beverage Inc. ("Wildpack" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: CANS), joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation's listings on TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Wildpack is a middle market beverage manufacturer that fills, decorates, and packages aluminum cans for brands at its three facilities across the United States. It is rapidly expanding its capacity by adding new lines, building new facilities and acquiring existing operations. For more information visit: https://www.wildpackbev.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday May 28, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange