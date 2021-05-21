Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at Amazon, The Coca-Cola Company and US Foods. He has experience developing and executing enterprise-wide strategic initiatives across multiple beverage manufacturing sites. Most recently Chuck was the COO at Revolution Brewing, the largest craft brewery in Illinois distributing to eight states. Chuck also served as an officer in the United States Army and completed his MBA at Purdue University.

"We are delighted to have Chuck join the senior executive ranks at Wildpack," commented Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Chuck's appointment comes on the back of our recent $9 million capital raise and go-public transaction. Our growth has been substantial as we address the burgeoning demand for middle market canning in the US market. This, however, is just the beginning. We have aggressive organic growth plans and a large acquisition pipeline. Chuck's experience will be critical in the successful execution of our plan."

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me" said Mr. Zadlo. "We believe that the market for our strategy is extensive and that our superior operating expertise will enhance the value of our acquisitions."

The appointment of Mr. Zadlo remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

