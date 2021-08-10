Wild Florida Hatches Albino Alligator Eggs For The Second Time!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida is the only attraction in the world with a successful albino alligator breeding program. Earlier this summer, a batch of 18 albino alligator eggs were collected from their adult albino alligators, Snowflake and Blizzard. After months of incubation, care, and monitoring, Wild Florida and its "Croc Squad" officially welcome 2 more albino hatchlings to Wild Florida.

"We're so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings. With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we're hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment," says Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.

The average incubation period for alligator eggs is 60 days, depending on the temperature of the nest. The 18 eggs were collected on April 30, 2021 by the Croc Squad team members at Wild Florida and placed in an incubator to maintain a stable temperature in a controlled environment to help ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching. Since 27-year-old female Snowflake and 16-year-old male Blizzard are both full albino alligators, these hatchlings are the second set of albino alligators born at an attraction in the world.

Snowflake and Blizzard were acquired by Wild Florida in May 2017 and are located within Wild Florida's Gator Park. The hatchlings are expected to be put on exhibit at a later date. Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is only $12 for adults, and Florida residents receive admission for only $5 year-round. Admission to the Gator Park is free for any guest who purchases a ticket to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park, goes on an airboat tour, or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

