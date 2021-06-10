Wild Florida Doubles The Size Of Its Drive-thru Safari

KENANSVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida announces a massive new expansion to its facility. Wild Florida has doubled the size of its Drive-thru Safari, expanding by two miles bringing it to a total of four miles open to the public on June 14, 2021.

The current 85-acre Drive-thru Safari Park has expanded to a total of 170 acres. The trail will increase to four miles and eventually feature more exotic animals like gemsbok, kudu, and springbok. In addition to the more than 150 animals already on property, Wild Florida has increased the population of some of the existing animals by adding new herds of wildebeest, water buffalo, watusi cattle, eland antelope, brahman cattle and zebra. They have also introduced five more Highlander cattle, two camels, three ostrich and an all-white elk.

Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari, which opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. Starting off with a 14-acre Gator Park and airboat tours, the Wild Florida family is excited for the next chapter in their business.

"We're thrilled to expand our Drive-thru Safari in more ways than one this summer," says Sam Haught, co-owner of Wild Florida. "Not only will it be incredible to grow our existing herds and give them a more authentic environment they would normally have in the wild, but to also showcase this diversity of species to guests from the comfort of their own cars."

Admission to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park is $31 per adult and $22 per child, but Florida residents can enjoy the hundreds of exotic and native animals for $22 per adult and $17 per child. Admission to the Gator Park is included for any guest who purchases an airboat tour, visits the Drive-thru Safari, or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

