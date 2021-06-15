Wild Caught Alaskan Cod Liver Oil Is Now Available Kosher Certified

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bering Select, manufacturers of wild caught Alaskan cod liver and salmon derived omega-3 ingredients, has announced the attainment of KAS (Kosher Supervision of America) status for their cod liver oil.

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bering Select, manufacturers of wild caught Alaskan cod liver and salmon derived omega-3 ingredients, has announced the attainment of KAS (Kosher Supervision of America) status for their cod liver oil. The premium cod liver oil is also Marine Stewardship Council Certified sustainable and NON-GMO Project Verified.

Rabbi Yechezkel Auerbach of KSA commented that "not many fish oil ingredients are Kosher certified, and that is mainly because the supply chains are often disconnected, which implies uncertain supply chain transparency. Bering Select was a straightforward process for us as they are involved in the entire supply chain, from harvesting the fish to making the final products."

Bering Select has a direct relationship with the fishing operations that harvest cod in the Bering Sea. Manufacturing is conducted at their custom-built processing facility in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. According to company President Joel Watson, "by building our processing facility in Dutch Harbor, the epicenter of the Bering Sea fisheries, we can access fresh, abundant, line caught cod that we can process as soon as the fishing vessels return to port. This is a tremendous advantage that is reflected in the freshness and quality of our omega-3 ingredients."

Cod liver oil is currently being studied by the Norwegian government to assess the various ways that this material may support healthy immune activity. Cod liver oil made from fish caught in the Bering Sea contains the highest food source levels of vitamins D and A available and is an excellent source of full spectrum omega-3 fatty acids.

Press Contact: Todd ParkerPhone: 949-278-7733 Email: tparker@beringselect.com For additional information about Bering Select, please visit us at beringselect.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-caught-alaskan-cod-liver-oil-is-now-available-kosher-certified-301312093.html

SOURCE Bering Select