Wild About Bread™ Continues Retail Expansion In Kroger Stores; Now Available In Houston, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild About Bread™ Home Baked Bread Made Simple is now available at retail in 51 Kroger stores in Houston, Texas following a successful launch in Kroger stores in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. Wild About Bread™ has created a new bread mix kit and PrepPal™ mixing container that simplifies the bread making process at home without sacrificing the final artisan quality bread and crust you'd expect to receive from a bakery product. Kroger features Wild About Bread™ on specially designed display racks in the fresh bakery section.

"We are excited to expand availability of our simple bread making process to more loyal Kroger consumers, just as the fall baking season starts," said Chris Harlander, General Manager for Wild About Bread™. "Consumer demand for simple solutions for making great tasting, quality bread at home has continued to increase over the last 16 months and shows no signs of slowing. Wild About Bread™ offers the simple and fun solution consumers are looking for."

Each Wild About Bread™ kit provides a unique and reusable mixing and proofing container called the PrepPal™, 3 pre-measured bread mixes, and 3 yeast packets. To prepare a loaf, just stir water and yeast in your PrepPal™ and then add the bread mix, shake for 30 seconds and set aside to rise until it is double in size. After it has risen, about two hours, you are ready to bake incredibly tasty, crusty bread to share with family and friends.

Your PrepPal™ will become your best friend when making home-baked bread.

"Wild About Bread™ makes it fun and easy for families to bake together and it doesn't take a lot of time, yet results in amazing bakery quality bread that everyone has success with," said Harlander.

"We have easy to follow how-to videos, baking tips and serving suggestions available on our website and social media," added Harlander. "We have simple recipes to more complex recipes for adventurous bakers that might want to explore using our mix to create dinner rolls, baguettes, focaccia, pizza crust, cinnamon rolls and more. You can also find a listing of Kroger stores that currently carry Wild About Bread™."

Visit www.wildaboutbread.com, Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/wildaboutbread//) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/wildaboutbread) for photos, recipes and how-to videos.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-about-bread-continues-retail-expansion-in-kroger-stores-now-available-in-houston-texas-301377679.html

