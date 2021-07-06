WiLAN Subsidiaries Sign License Agreement With PSMC

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cetus Technologies Inc. ("Cetus") and North Star Innovations Inc. ("North Star"), have granted a license for patents owned by Cetus and North Star to Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation ("PSMC").

The Cetus and North Star patents generally relate to design or manufacturing of semiconductor devices including memory and logic chips; the portfolios were acquired from Panasonic Corporation in January 2018 and Freescale Semiconductor in November 2015, respectively.

"This agreement with PSMC follows the previous one concluded in December 2018 relating to patents owned by WiLAN's other wholly-owned subsidiary, Polaris Innovations Limited," said Michael Vladescu, WiLAN President and CEO. "It also adds to transactions relating to the Cetus Portfolio and the North Star Portfolio, both of which have seen increasing traction in our continuing efforts to license semiconductor technologies to companies around the world."

The consideration paid by PSMC and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

About WiLANWiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About QuarterhillQuarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

