Wife And Husband Launch COVID-Friendly Tech Company To Help Families Celebrate Mother's Day

Bubby.io launches its videochat biography platform for families who want to capture the stories of loved ones in an easy and affordable way.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubby.io announces the launch of its videochat biography platform that captures the stories, lessons, and advice of loved ones. The founders, Rebecca and Jonathan Galitzer, were inspired to create the platform after three of their grandparents passed away while they were in college. Their mission is to provide a modern biography platform that is both financially and technologically accessible. There is no better Mother's Day gift than genuine appreciation, and Bubby.io offers an opportunity for families to direct their time, energy, and love towards Mom or Grandma.

"We started Bubby.io with the fundamental belief that family is everything. Millennials and Gen Z want to create their own content, and we think there are others out there like us who want to actively capture the stories, advice, and lessons of family members," said Jonathan.

"Launching Bubby.io is a proud moment for us as a family. The platform allows everyone to play a part in capturing their family history, regardless of distance," continued Rebecca. "This was the platform we needed, and our motivation is to help others learn about their family and safeguard their stories and memories for generations to come."

Bubby.io is a biography platform, on a mission to make family history accessible and engaging. We provide a home for your questions and allow you to seamlessly record your interactions to create memorable videos for the entire family to share. The platform includes personalized questions, a private videochat studio, hours of video recording, and storage to create, preserve and share memories.

