Wienerschnitzel Announces Lineup For New Cheesy Ooze Fest Event

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies and gentlemen, Ooze Fest has arrived at Wienerschnitzel and it's going to be epic! Experience unsurpassed deliciousness with the chain's new cheese sauce taking the spotlight on three fan favorites. We open the set with the new Double Cheese Chili Fries, a harmonious blend of this melty cheese sauce, shredded cheddar and Wienerschnitzel's legendary chili. Next up is the new Double Cheese Fries, loaded with zesty cheddar and more of that oh-so-yummy cheese sauce. Finally, the crowd-pleasing new Double Cheese Chili Dog, topped with the ooey-gooey cheese sauce, American cheese and world-famous Chili. This lineup is so flavor-rich, it needs an entourage!

"We're confident our Ooze Fest event will be a big hit," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "If you like cheese, you are going to love these. After one bite, you will be requesting an encore."

No need to trek to a desert to experience these amazing headliners because this tasty trio will be touring your nearest Wienerschnitzel, but for a limited time only. To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Wienerschnitzel Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually - and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

