Widex Partnering With The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) For The Fourth Consecutive Year

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing technology pioneer Widex USA Inc. today announced that it has pledged support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the world's largest private funder of breast cancer research, to sponsor its annual Pink Promises event taking place on September 30, 2021. Since 2010, the event has raised over $6 million for research into breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

Along with serving as an official Pink Promises sponsor for the fourth year in a row, Widex will host a virtual raffle with its employees to raise additional money for BCRF. In previous years, the company organized auctions and bake sales among workers to further benefit the foundation.

"We whole-heartedly support BCRF in its mission to end breast cancer as we know it by advancing the world's most promising research," said Søren Hvidberg Nielsen, President of Widex USA. "This cause is of great importance to Widex and so many of our employees, whether they have loved ones who have been affected by breast cancer or have overcome their own challenges with the disease."

Marking its fourth year of collaboration with BCRF and Pink Promises, Widex and its employees have raised over $55,000 to date for the foundation. The contributions have gone on to directly fund research grants for some of the world's most innovative and groundbreaking investigators, tackling every aspect of the disease.

"This year, breast cancer became the common cancer worldwide, surpassing lung cancer for the first time," said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President & CEO. "The need for better, more effective treatments has never been greater. Pink Promises is a critical event to give scientists the support they need for lifesaving research."

A personal cause for many

In 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the WHO. On average, over 14,000 New York women are diagnosed each year, with around 2,400 on Long Island, where the Widex headquarters is located.

"I have had the privilege of working with BCRF for almost ten years," said Jill Tung, Senior Director of Human Resources at Widex USA. "Seven years ago it became personal for me when I was diagnosed with the disease. Previously funded BCRF research made my treatment possible. They have helped so many people and I am so proud that Widex is continuing to support BCRF and Pink Promises."

As a hearing aid manufacturer, the Widex team fully understands the importance of providing solutions that help others to live life to the fullest - from creating hearing aids that help people communicate, to supporting important causes like the BCRF.

"Widex has been a tremendous partner in helping Pink Promises raise funds for breast cancer research," said Stephanie Ginsberg, Pink Promises Founder & Chair, and BCRF Advisory Board Member. "I'm glad to say that my father is a Widex wearer. His hearing aids have been life changing, helping to reconnect our family in so many wonderful ways. Knowing that Widex is such a caring company who also supports breast cancer research, we couldn't be happier to have their backing."

Widex is committed to partnering with charities, many of which are local, to support a variety of important causes. In addition to its work with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Widex also hosts school supply drives for the Brentwood Union Free School District, located near its Hauppauge, NY headquarters, through which the company has donated over 1,000 much needed items. During the holiday season, employees organize food drives and purchase gifts for families in need.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

About Breast Cancer Research FoundationBreast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

